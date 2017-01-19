Police release sketch of man accused of carjacking, sex assault in front of infant

Miami-Dade police released a sketch Thursday of a man who detectives say carjacked a woman and her 2-month-old baby as she sat in her her SUV at a Northwest Miami-Dade park.
The mother and her baby were let go shortly after unharmed, but not before the man demanded “her property and sexual favors,” police said.
The woman was feeding her 2-month-old baby inside her Lexus SUV, which was parked at Acadia Park, 5391 NW 195th Drive at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The man, who was armed with a gun, entered her SUV and forced her to drive. He then let the woman and her baby out at Northwest 171st Street and Northwest 38th Avenue.
The man left in the woman’s SUV and later abandoned it in Miami Gardens.
The man is described as being between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 180 pounds and thin with a “bushy Afro.” He was last seen in a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
