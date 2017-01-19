Non-profits can get free ad campaigns through UM’s PhilADthropy event

Not-for-profit organizations are used to providing quality services to the community at no charge. But who helps the non-profits? PhilADthropy, a University of Miami event now in its eighth year, provides free high-quality advertising campaigns to selected not-for-profits.
For a straight 25 hours, UM School of Communication students put to use the design, writing, social media, film and marketing skills they’ve been learning in the classroom. Fueled by coffee and energy drinks, the teams of students begin with knowing only their client’s name and mission, and work to complete an entire campaign the non-profit can use.
Applications to take part in this free event are being accepted through Jan. 27, at www.philadthopy.com. This year, 12 non-profits will be chosen to receive the free student-created campaigns.
Previous clients include the Lupus Foundation, 2Lives Foundation, FarmShare, IT Women and A Safe Haven for Newborns.
PhilADthropy will take place at the University of Miami School of Communication in Coral Gables starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, through noon Saturday, Feb. 11. For more information, email Meryl Blau at mblau@miami.edu.
