January 19, 2017 5:20 PM

Roof collapses at Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse

By Carli Teproff

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a roof collapse at a Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said the call came in at about 4:45 p.m. for a warehouse at Northwest 37th Avenue and 70th Street.

Two people suffered minor injuries, according to television reports.

News helicopters hovered near the warehouse and showed a gaping hole and crews working.

No further information was immediately available.

