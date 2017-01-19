Roof collapses at Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a roof collapse at a Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said the call came in at about 4:45 p.m. for a warehouse at Northwest 37th Avenue and 70th Street.
Two people suffered minor injuries, according to television reports.
News helicopters hovered near the warehouse and showed a gaping hole and crews working.
No further information was immediately available.
