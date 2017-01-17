South Florida women head to anti-Trump march in D.C.

A multi-state U.S. Customs computer outage forced the Customs checkpoint at Miami International Airport to process travelers manually. That slowed the usual wait time, from a half hour to an hour during normal times, to several hours, causing hundreds of travelers to miss their connecting flights.
Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.
Luis Santiago, former commissioner for the City of Opa-Locka, exits the Federal Courthouse in Miami after surrendering to bribery charges. He pleaded 'Not Guilty' and was released after posting $50,000 surety bond on Friday, December 30, 2016. His attorney Roderick Vereen left the courthouse with Santiago