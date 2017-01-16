Parade celebrates MLK day

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade made its way through Miami Monday with fanfare from local high school marching bands, fire trucks, food and floats.
Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami-Dade County

West Perrine fatal shooting

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.

Editor's Choice Videos