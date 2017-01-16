Parade celebrates MLK day

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.
Luis Santiago, former commissioner for the City of Opa-Locka, exits the Federal Courthouse in Miami after surrendering to bribery charges. He pleaded 'Not Guilty' and was released after posting $50,000 surety bond on Friday, December 30, 2016. His attorney Roderick Vereen left the courthouse with Santiago
Doral’s founding mayor, Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez, was returned to the office he held from 2003 to 2012 as he beat incumbent Luigi Boria Tuesday in a runoff election for the city’s top seat by a two-to-one margin.