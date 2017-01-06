How does Miami do attracting Millennials to the city core?

1:14 "I'm the last one" Pause

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'

2:53 Biden to Obama: 'I've also leaned on you'

1:24 Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:18 How the octopus moves

0:39 Miami Beach mayor proposes minimum-wage hike in defiance of Florida law

1:02 Thousands protest for $15 minimum wage

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

2:20 Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow