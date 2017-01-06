How does Miami do attracting Millennials to the city core?

We all know that Millennials, unlike their parents, are eschewing the suburbs and choosing urban living. Now an urban planner and Forbes magazine contributor has crunched U.S. Census data to rank how well top metro areas are wooing this educated generation.
Miami ranks 18th out of 33 in Millennial population growth to the urban core, coming in after another Florida city, Orlando, which placed 14th.
Miami's overall metro area, excluding its core, grew 7.86 percent between 2010 and 2015, while its core city population grew by 10.4 percent in the same period, according to the Census. This placed Miami 11th in its ratio of urban to suburban population growth.
But when you factor in the younger generation, Miami drops to 18th in the standings. The population growth rate for educated Millennials, those with a bachelor’s degree or higher, was 28.76 percent in the overall Miami metro area, but 42.51 in the core city area.
There are a few surprises in the ranking. Chicago topped the list and Detroit came in fourth, so apparently weather is not a huge factor.
"Chicago far outperformed all other core cities in gaining educated Millennials, pulling in nearly 16 for every one added to the surrounding suburbs," writes Pete Saunders in Forbes.
