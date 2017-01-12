Humane Society offers free dog, cat spaying and neutering for qualified pet owners

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines Pause

2:20 Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

0:15 Dash cam video shows truck driver was distracted by cellphone before crash

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

2:33 Seven Seas Explorer: A look inside the luxurious ship

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

1:01 Haiti's Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake remembered