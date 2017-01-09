This trio took took in $2.3 million in illegal tax refunds. They’re paying for it

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview Pause

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

0:47 Biscayne Green: A temporary public space intervention in Miami

0:32 Presidential motorcade escorted down Biscayne Boulevard

1:35 Moore discusses huge hit by Steelers' DuPree in loss against Pittsburgh

0:59 Ajayi's thoughts on Dolphins season after loss against Steelers in Wild Card game

0:55 Stephen Ross talks about loss against Steelers in Wild Card game

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

0:41 Matt Moore takes lessons from Dolphins loss against the Steelers