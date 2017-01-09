This trio took took in $2.3 million in illegal tax refunds. They’re paying for it

The trio of Moscova, Obin and Muller pulled in over $2.3 million in tax refunds. You wouldn’t want to go to them for tax advice, however.
For one thing, they’re not accountants. For another, they’ll be residents of federal prison for the next few years over their fraudulent tax take.
Stanley Moscova, Wolf Obin and Rosney Muller each got sentenced last week in the U.S. District Court for the Southeast District of Florida for crimes surrounding the scheme.
The 33-year-old Obin, of various addresses in Miami-Dade County, got the most hard time: five years, four months followed by three years’ probation. He was convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the government with respect to claims, one count of unauthorized possession of 15 or more access devices (i.e. Social Security numbers), and three counts of aggravated identity theft.
For the same charges and counts, Moscova of Miami got five years in prison and three years’ probation. Muller, 30 of Aventura, didn’t get charged with aggravated identity theft, so he was sentenced for two years, nine months in prison with three years’ probation.
In a related case, Leonard Obin was convicted on one count each of unauthorized possession of 15 or more access devices and aggravated identity theft.
Beginning in October 2011, Moscova, Obin and Muller used many fraudulently acquired Electronic Filing Identification Numbers to file fraudulent tax returns using (or misusing) other people’s personal identification information.
It was a tough year for Moscova, 29. In addition to his federal white collar crime conviction, he was busted in May doing 65 mph in a 40 mph stretch of Pines Boulevard. His tardiness in paying Broward County $409.05 from that led to owing another $249.75 for unknowingly driving with a suspended license.
