Ever wondered what South Florida looks like from space?

At night, South Florida gleams gold from space.
U.S. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted a picture of the Southern half of the state Thursday morning. In it, the grid of lights is brightest near Miami and fades to black toward the Everglades.
Kimbrough is just the latest astronaut to tweet a picture of South Florida from the space station.
Good Morning USA! Florida peninsula, Orlando, Daytona Beach, Miami. pic.twitter.com/PxTR1zLBfl— Jeff Williams (@Astro_Jeff) April 15, 2016
Makes me hungry for Key Lime Pie just looking at this #Florida https://t.co/E6OLzV8zIE pic.twitter.com/jZm23VN2Dg— Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) May 1, 2016
