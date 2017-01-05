Miami-Dade County

January 5, 2017 1:30 PM

Ever wondered what South Florida looks like from space?

By Alex Harris

At night, South Florida gleams gold from space.

U.S. Astronaut Shane Kimbrough tweeted a picture of the Southern half of the state Thursday morning. In it, the grid of lights is brightest near Miami and fades to black toward the Everglades.

Kimbrough is just the latest astronaut to tweet a picture of South Florida from the space station.

