Eugene Ramirez, CBS4’s new anchor, is a Miami native

CBS4’s new morning anchor is a native of Miami, but most recently a transplant from WFLA-TV in Tampa.
On Jan. 23, Eugene Ramirez will join the morning team of “CBS4 News This Morning” weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.
The Belen Jesuit Preparatory School graduate began his career at Azteca America in Fort Meyers. He went on to work as a reporter for WSVN-TV, a features reporter/host for WSFL-TV and as an anchor for Orlando’s News 13 en Español.
He has contributed to HLN’s “Showbiz Tonight,” CNN en Español’s “Showbiz” and CNN Newsroom.
"It's a privilege to do what I love in my hometown,” Ramirez said in a statement. “I'm thankful for the opportunity to join CBS4 and work alongside some of South Florida's most respected and experienced journalists."
