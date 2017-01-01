South Florida’s first baby of 2017 was a surprise all the way

1:10 Coconut Grove’s one-of-a-kind King Mango Strut didn’t disappoint in 2016. Pause

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami

0:56 Community leaders urge against celebratory gunfire on NYE

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring