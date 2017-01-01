South Florida’s first baby of 2017 was a surprise all the way

Already a mother of five, Standricka Wooden hadn’t planned on six when she got pregnant. Though her due date was a few days away, Wooden also hadn’t planned on giving birth when she went to Jackson South Community Hospital Saturday night feeling not quite right.
Nishon’te King didn’t bother asking about anybody’s plans. She arrived at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, South Florida’s first baby of 2017.
“I came in for a regular visit,” Wooden said. “I wasn’t feeling too well. And all of a sudden she was just born.”
Nishon’te, named after father Nishon King, gives Wooden an even split of three boys and three girls. Though a mere 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at birth, Nishon’te was born only two days before her due date.
Wooden was on familiar turf for Nishon’te’s birth. This was Wooden’s third birth that nurse Pauline Brown-Carey assisted. Two of her boys share Brown-Carey’s birthday. Dr. Jamell Walker, who delivered Nishon’te, kept joking she was trying to get Wooden to name a daughter after her.
“She wasn’t a planned baby,” Wooden beamed. “But, thank God she’s here — healthy and blessed.”
By 10 minutes, Nishon’te beat Marcus Pruitt, son of Miami couple Jasmine Aldiva and Derek Pruitt. Marcus’ 7 pounds and 5 ounces arrived at Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:42 a.m. Sunday.
