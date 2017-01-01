A fraudster, a tax avoider, a subpeona ignorer and a powerful lawyer who just wanted to be cool

This month’s batch of 21 lawyers punished by the Florida Bar includes only four lawyers from Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
Miami’s Dennis Bedard, admitted to the bar in 1988, has been under suspension since Dec. 16 for failing to fully answer several Florida Bar subpeonas requesting financial records related to a complaint filed by client Eugenio Marrapodi. Bedard will remain under suspension until he comes across with the records.
Miami’s Jeffrey Budzik, admitted to the bar in 2004 after graduating from the University of Miami law school, received a disciplinary revocation retroactive to Feb. 3. Essentially, he’s disbarred. That tends to happen after pleading guilty in federal court to bank fraud.
Fort Lauderdale’s Daniel Gass, a member of the bar since 1994 after graduating from Nova Southeastern school of law, found employment taxes problematic, according to the referee’s report on his disbarrment. Over several businesses, the lawyer and certified public accountant owes the IRS $419,482.31 in taxes and penalties.
Well-connected Alan Koslow of Fort Lauderdale, formerly of Becker & Poliakoff, received his requested disciplinary revocation. Koslow can reapply for bar admission on Nov. 26, 2021. Koslow’s doing a year and a day in federal prison then three years supervised release after getting caught in an FBI sting. He agreed to launder money for undercover FBI agents.
According to his statement of facts in the case, “Koslow admitted that it was stupid to do the deal for small amounts of money.” The money, he said, was a pittance compared to his attorney income. But, he “needed extra spending money to party with his friends” and “he wanted to be cool and he liked hanging with the UCs (undercover agents).”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments