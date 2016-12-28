Body of man who fell off watercraft found in lagoon

The body of a man was found in Miami’s Blue Lagoon on Wednesday morning, two days after he fell from his personal watercraft.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers pulled the body of Manuel Aponte from the water. The body was found at 7 a.m. in the northwest part of the lagoon.
Miami police closed off Antonio Maceo Park while Aponte's family identified the body and began mourning.
The 32-year-old man was presumed dead after his craft hit waves at Northwest 57th Avenue and Eighth Street, according to fire officials. A security guard in the area said he saw the man fall into the water as other riders were heading back to shore.
