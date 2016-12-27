Miami-Dade County

December 27, 2016 6:28 PM

One dead and 6 hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade car crash

By Alex Harris

One died and six people were hospitalized after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Highway patrol.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue closed roads near the site of the afternoon accident, on NW 87th Avenue and Park Boulevard.

FHP spokesman Lt. Yosdany Veloz said one person died and six other people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MDFR told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 three adults, a female and two children were taken to the hospital.

