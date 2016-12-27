One dead and 6 hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade car crash

One died and six people were hospitalized after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, according to the Florida Highway patrol.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue closed roads near the site of the afternoon accident, on NW 87th Avenue and Park Boulevard.
Avoid 87 ave between Park Blvd and Flagler delays due to traffic accident. pic.twitter.com/tAAjXINupi— MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) December 27, 2016
FHP spokesman Lt. Yosdany Veloz said one person died and six other people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
MDFR told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 three adults, a female and two children were taken to the hospital.
