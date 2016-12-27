Miami’s holiday lights shine on into New Year

As the holiday season continues, many light displays shine on into the New Year.
Readers have been submitting their homes for our growing list of brightly decorated South Florida homes all month. Here are a few more notable displays.
The Steele Home
For 30 years, Mark and Margaret Steele have erected six small building in front of their Cutler Bay home for a dynamic Christmas display.
Each little structure has a different wintery scene, populated with snowmen, elves and Santa. There’s also a nativity scene and strings of lights adorning trees across the yard.
The Steeles are keeping the lights on each evening until Jan. 6. The house is about two miles east of Southland Mall near the intersection of Franjo Road and Caribbean Boulevard.
The Cruz Home
Hoffman Cruz decorates his Cutler Bay home as a way of honoring his late father, who strung up lights with his son every year since he was a little boy.
The display has some crafty do-it-yourself elements, such as trees made from PVC pipes and a homemade stable housing a nativity scene on the roof.
The display is at 9551 Martinique Dr. The lights are turned on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each evening, and will run through Jan. 6.
The Hornyak Home
At the end of their cul-de-sac in Coconut Grove, the Hornyaks erect an elaborate arrangement of lights and inflatables. These include reindeer, candy canes, snowflakes and a big dog with a Santa hat.
The display at 3050 Lime Ct. takes more than a month to put together, with work beginning in mid-October and the debut on Thanksgiving. The lights will be lit every evening until Jan. 6.
