Police search Miami waters for missing watercraft rider

Police are searching the waters near 57th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street, after witnesses called police Monday afternoon saying someone had fallen off a personal watercraft.
According to City of Miami police spokesman Ignatius Carroll, police and fire rescue are on the scene.
#DEVELOPING: Crews search for person who fell off personal watercraft in #BlueLagoon. https://t.co/B3kyvBpTCC pic.twitter.com/X5ginU56QO— CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) December 26, 2016
“We are in the Blue Lagoon area. Apparently we have witnesses that have said they saw a person falling off a jet ski,” Carroll said.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments