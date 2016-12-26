Miami-Dade County

December 26, 2016 5:10 PM

Police search Miami waters for missing watercraft rider

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

Police are searching the waters near 57th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street, after witnesses called police Monday afternoon saying someone had fallen off a personal watercraft.

According to City of Miami police spokesman Ignatius Carroll, police and fire rescue are on the scene.

“We are in the Blue Lagoon area. Apparently we have witnesses that have said they saw a person falling off a jet ski,” Carroll said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Plundering a small town

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos