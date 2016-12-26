Missing FIU student found dead in canal

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of FIU student Garrison Faust from a canal on Christmas Day, bringing tragic closure to two days of uncertainty.
A Palm Beach Post report placed the finding along 83rd Lane North and Banyan Boulevard. That would put Faust, 21, about 1.5 miles on foot from his sister Danielle Faust’s home in Loxahatchee.
According to a Facebook post by cousin Arielle Callendar, Faust disappeared from his sister’s home Friday night.
The LinkedIn page of the Floral Park, New York, student said he was a senior working toward an economics degree at Florida International University.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments