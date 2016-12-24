Two separate house fires leave 1 man dead, 1 injured

An elderly man died and another man was injured in two separate house fires Friday.
The first fire ripped through a west Miami-Dade home at about 11 a.m. Friday.
When rescue crews arrived at the home at 5739 SW 12th St., they found a woman who had made it outside and were told that her husband was still inside, according to Miami Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 identified the couple as Julio and Adeline Collazo. Julio Collazo, 88, made it to the front door, but couldn’t get out.
“Rescuers were given information that he was in the back of the house,” Lay said. “But he was found by the front door.”
Julio Collazo was rushed to the hospital, but died the next day, Lay said.
The second fire began int the kitchen of a Kendall home at about 11:45 p.m. Friday.
When crews arrived at the home at Southwest 112 Avenue and Southwest 128th Street there was heavy smoke, Lay said.
A 36-year-old man had to be pulled out. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, Lay said.
