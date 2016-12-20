Another armed robbery of an Uber driver in Miami-Dade County

Monday night, a Miami Uber driver found himself with the unwanted distinction of being the second local Uber driver in two days to facing an armed robbery attempt.
This time, according to Miami police, the robber came in the guise of an Uber customer being picked up at Northwest 33rd Street and 12th Avenue in Miami. A black male produced a firearm and demanded the car. The Uber driver complied, and the gunman drove away.
An early Sunday morning attempted armed robbery in Aventura saw a Dodge Caravan cut off an Uber car driven by Namique Anderson. Aventura police say Kevin DeVincent Johnson jumped out of a Dodge Caravan and pointed two guns at Anderson. Anderson had only one gun but fired first — four shots that killed Johnson. Aventura police called it a random robbery and determined that Anderson was acting in self defense.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments