Did you mail a letter to Santa? Your reply is on the way

4:15 Miami police officers show off their moves for the holiday Pause

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

0:54 Federal medical marijuana patient champions drug's use

0:56 Miami police will pay you for your gun

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

3:36 Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra talks injuries, progress Monday

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

1:35 La La Land