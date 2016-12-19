Two shot during an armed robbery at hotel near Miami airport

Police are looking for a man who detectives say shot two people and robbed them at a hotel near Miami International Airport over the weekend.
On Saturday, police got a call reporting an armed robbery with two people shot at about 2:30 p.m. at The Princess Hotel, 4251 NW 11 St.
Responding officers located a woman who said a masked man approached her, grabbed her purse and then shot her in the abdomen.
Another victim was found by Miami-Dade police officers in the parking lot of the Mall of the Americas. The man, who had two gunshot wounds in the groin area, told detectives that a masked man had pointed a gun at his head. Fearing for his life, he handed the bag over, jumped in his truck and drove off. After realizing he had been shot he pulled into the parking lot and called police.
The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she underwent surgery. The man was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center and was treated for minor wounds. Police say both victims were in stable condition.
The robber is described as 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and skinny. He was last seen wearing a black mask, dark clothing and carrying a small black pistol.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
