Miami police officers show off their moves for the holiday

On Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at approximately 6:15 pm, Miami-Dade Fire rescue responded to a collision/vehicle fire at the intersection of NW 112 Ave and 25 Street. When rescue crews arrived, one of the vehicles was fully involved. Fortunately, there were no injuries in this fire. Engine 48 was able to pull a water line to this fire and quickly putting it under control. No injuries no transports.