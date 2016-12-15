Man who had heart attack at MIA meets his rescuers

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami Pause

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

2:46 Donald Trump's loudest attacks on foreigners

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

1:35 La La Land