Funding approved for pop-up park near the Arsht Center

A duo planning a pop-up park on seven acres of state-owned land stretching along Interstate 395 near the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts received the go-ahead Wednesday evening from a Miami redevelopment agency.
Miami commissioners, sitting as the board of the Omni Community Redevelopment Agency, voted unanimously in favor of a $319,000 plan to build the park on vacant land. The design includes a skate park, a soundstage for live music, and the use of re-purposed shipping containers as cafes, restaurants and even a barbershop.
The nearby Pérez Art Musem Miami, which sits within the Omni district boundary, plans to contribute an additional $150,000 to commission chickee huts and landscaping evoking Everglades islands by Miami artist Michael Loveland. The consultants behind the project, Brad Knofler and Mark Lesniak, will be paid close to $70,000 under a professional services contract with their Urban Implementation LLC.
