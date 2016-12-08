Restaurant busted by police after allegations of prostitution, gambling and drug dealing

Miami-Dade police have busted a business on allegations of prostitution, gambling and drug dealing.
Police said they served search warrants at Kareta Kafe on Bird Road near Kendall Regional Hospital and at another nearby business.
CBS4 cameras captured one man being led away in handcuffs into a waiting police car and CBS4 reporter Carey Codd noted several other people were detained inside the business.
Codd also saw some gambling machines inside the business as investigators searched through the ceiling and other parts of the establishment.
Narcotics canines were led around the premises.
While all this police activity was going on, Codd spoke with the owner of a fitness business nearby.
“I’m not surprised (by the police activity). I always thought there was something going on there,” Yvette Orozco said.
Codd was told those gambling machines will be destroyed on site because they’re illegal.
A total of four people were arrested and several more detained at Kareta Kafe. One person at another location was arrested.
Comments