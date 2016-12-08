Woman behind at least two violent armed robberies has been arrested, police say

A woman pulled over for a routine traffic stop now faces charges — including attempted murder — after officers realized she had a warrant that linked her to an armed robbery and shooting in Miami in October.
Qyteria Dennis, 19, was arrested and being held with no bond Thursday in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Since her arrest Wednesday, she has been linked to another armed robbery, police said.
But police say she could be tied to at least two more.
“There were four incidents where the description of the suspects were similar,” said Yelitza Cedano, a spokeswoman for Miami police.
Beginning Oct. 5 there were four violent robberies in Miami — two in the Brickell area, one in Flagami and one in Wynwood — that were similar.
In one case — which happened Oct.22 at Roberto Clemente Park in Wynwood — three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot.
She has not yet been charged with that case.
A man she was with during the crimes has not yet been caught, Cedano said.
Comments