Hundreds in Miami honor those who died under Fidel Castro’s dictatorship

0:18 Final rally for Fidel Castro Pause

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

1:05 UM coach Mark Richt speaks after Hurricanes' dominant win over Duke

3:05 Obama scolds NC crowd for booing Trump supporter

2:03 Crowds in Miami rally on Calle Ocho for reforms in Cuba (Spanish)

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

3:26 Your Wish Book donations make a difference. Here's how.