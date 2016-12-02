Toddler, 2 men shot in northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police are on the scene of a shooting Friday night where a toddler and two men were injured, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
The shots were fired at northwest 83rd Street and 15th Avenue, reported NBC6.
Fire rescue said when they arrived, there was one victim in critical condition. He was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.
Authorities said a second victim fled the scene and ended up at North Shore Medical Center. He was later taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.
After some time, first responders discovered a 1-year-old injured on the scene.
Fire described the wound as “superficial,” but not a graze, and it came from a stray bullet.
The child was being held by a female family member who noticed the baby was uncomfortable. The child was also taken to Ryder as a pediatric trauma alert.
