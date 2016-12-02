Photo gallery: Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug | Fri., Dec. 2, 2106

Omega Demetrius Dupont was charged with dealing carfentanil early Friday in a South Dade gasoline station.
An FBI SWAT team throws an explosive flash grenade before entering the home of a suspected carfentanil dealer early Friday.
FBI agents crime lab specialt in HAZMAT suits prepare to enter the suspected carfentanil dealers home with a search warrant.
FBI agents protect the perimeter as FBI SWAT agents move in to a suspected carfentinel dealer’s home in South Dade on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Miami-Dade County police question a woman that was inside the suspected carfentanil dealers home in South Dade which the FBI entered this morning to inspect with search warrants on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
FBI agents in HAZMAT suits prepare to enter the suspected carfentanil dealer’s home with a search warrant. The house is suspected of being a drug lab on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Miami-Dade County police escort a woman that was inside the suspected carfentanil dealer’s home in South Dade which the FBI entered this morning to inspect with search warrants on Friday, Dec., 2, 2016.
FBI agents in HAZMAT suits prepare to enter the suspected carfentanil dealer’s home with a search warrant.
FBI crime lab trucks pull in to the suspected synthetic heroin dealers home in South Dade on Friday, Dec., 2 2016 as FBI swat team are about to leave the area.
Omega Demetrius Dupont, a suspected carfentinel dealer is questioned by the FBI is questioned at a gas station in South Dade before a Miami-Dade County police officer takes him away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Miami-Dade Police show a possible carfentanil packet found on a suspected carfentanil dealer in South Dade on Friday shortly he was arrested.
