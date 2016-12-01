Taxi-stealing, armed robbery suspect arrested, but police are still looking for another suspect

Miami police arrested a robbery suspect who traveled across the county in a stolen yellow taxi cab.
Police arrested Kelly Vixamar, 19, and have charged him with one count of armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.
The situation began at about 2 a.m. early Thursday morning when an unnamed victim, who had just left an ATM on his bike, was cut off by a yellow cab and then two men hopped out of the car, according to the arrest report.
Vixamar and another unknown suspect drew guns and threatened to shoot the victim if he moved. The victim told them to do it and instead they robbed the man of the $80 he had just withdrawn at a Bank of America on Northwest 13th Avenue and 36th Street and his cellphone.
The two men drove off in the cab and made their way to Northwest 135th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue in North Miami. Miami-Dade police officers found the cab at about 4:20 a.m. and then attempted a traffic stop. The two men drove off, crashed into a pole on Northwest Sixth Court and 135th Street and then ran away.
Police then arrested Vixamar but did not catch the other suspect who is in his late teens or early 20s.
Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
