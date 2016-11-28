Officer killed in off-duty high speed crash had only been on the force six months

A Miami police officer who lost his life in a high-speed early morning crash over the weekend had only been on the force for six months and was assigned to a field training officer.
"It is with great sadness that we report the passing of City of Miami Police Officer Rene Banegas, who was killed in a traffic crash in the early hours of Sunday morning," Miami police said in a news release Monday.
Banegas, 27, who was off-duty, was, according to Miami-Dade police, speeding south on Southwest 87th Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2001 Volkswagen Jetta in the 3400 block.
His car slammed into a tree and then crashed into a nearby home. Banegas died at the scene.
While Miami-Dade police did say that speed was a factor, the investigation was ongoing.
Banegas is survived by his mother Damaris, his father Carlos and his girlfriend Yahosca.
“Officer Banegas’ loss affects both our agency and the community he served,” the department said in the news release. “The thoughts and prayers of the Miami Police Department are with his loved ones in this tragic hour.”
