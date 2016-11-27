Miami-Dade County

November 27, 2016 11:15 AM

Calle Ocho open to drivers again amid Fidel Castro celebrations

By David J. Neal

The communal expressions of joy over Fidel Castro’s death likely aren’t over. But they’ve slowed enough that Miami police reopened Sunday morning the three Calle Ocho blocks closed for celebration since around 1 a.m. Saturday.

At the announcement of the Cuban dictator’s death at 90, rivers of people hustled to Southwest Eighth Street and 35th Avenue in front of iconic Cuban restaurant Cafe Versailles, where dancing and singing went on all night and throughout Saturday.

Miami police quickly parked police cars to shut off all auto access to the street.

David J. Neal: @DavidJNeal

Miami-Dade County

