Crash that killed father and toddler may have been the result of racing, police say

0:48 Thief caught on camera after stealing woman's purse Pause

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

1:33 Kaepernick, Reid only 49ers to take a knee during national anthem

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest

2:08 Fans speak out on Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand during the national anthem

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal