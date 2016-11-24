Miami-Dade police asking for help to find missing elderly woman

An elderly Miami woman who was last seen walking away from her home on the 1200 block of Northeast 110th Street Wednesday has been reported missing, Miami-Dade police said Thursday.
Now police are asking for the public’s help to find Finna Fenelon, 77, who has not returned home and hasn’t contacted family members since leaving.
Police say Fenelon “may be in need of services.”
Anyone who has seen the messing person should call the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-418-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
