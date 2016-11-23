Miami-Dade County

November 23, 2016 11:16 AM

16-year-old dies after Miami shooting

By David J. Neal

A Miami teenager’s life ended in gun violence Tuesday night in Allapattah.

Miami police say 16-year-old Damien Ramirez and a friend were walking in the area of Northwest 31st Street and 17th Avenue before 8:30 p.m. when they encountered two other males, who might have been juveniles. The second duo pulled guns and shot Ramirez, his friend and a nearby third person in the arm.

Ramirez died. His friend is in stable condition. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

