16-year-old dies after Miami shooting

A Miami teenager’s life ended in gun violence Tuesday night in Allapattah.
Miami police say 16-year-old Damien Ramirez and a friend were walking in the area of Northwest 31st Street and 17th Avenue before 8:30 p.m. when they encountered two other males, who might have been juveniles. The second duo pulled guns and shot Ramirez, his friend and a nearby third person in the arm.
Ramirez died. His friend is in stable condition. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
