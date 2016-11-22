2 people killed in violent Northwest Miami-Dade crash

Two people were killed in a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night that shut down a busy intersection and left mangled metal in its wake.
The accident, happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Northwest 17th Avenue and 79th Street.
According to police, an SUV and a sedan collided at the intersection.
Investigators were at the scene of the crash late into the night. A body covered in a yellow tarp could be seen next to the SUV.
A 32-year-old woman in the sedan and an 85-year-old man in the SUV both died at the scene.
It was not clear what caused the deadly crash, Miami-Dade Det. Daniel Ferrin said.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments