Miami-Dade County

November 22, 2016 11:34 PM

2 people killed in violent Northwest Miami-Dade crash

By Carli Teproff and Joey Flechas

cteproff@miamiherald.com

Two people were killed in a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night that shut down a busy intersection and left mangled metal in its wake.

The accident, happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Northwest 17th Avenue and 79th Street.

According to police, an SUV and a sedan collided at the intersection.

Investigators were at the scene of the crash late into the night. A body covered in a yellow tarp could be seen next to the SUV.

A 32-year-old woman in the sedan and an 85-year-old man in the SUV both died at the scene.

It was not clear what caused the deadly crash, Miami-Dade Det. Daniel Ferrin said.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

Related content

Miami-Dade County

Comments

Videos

New trolley route in Miami Beach

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos