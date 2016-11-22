3 people wounded in shooting outside Northwest Miami-Dade market

Three people were wounded in a shooting outside of a market in Northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night, according to police.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at 8201 NW 17th Ave.
Daniel Ferrin, a Miami-Dade police spokesman, said the men were hanging out by the market when a light-colored, newer model SUV with dark tints stopped in front of the store.
One man got out and began shooting, Ferrin said. The man quickly got back in the car, which was occupied by at least one other person.
Two of the men were shot in the upper torso and one was shot in the lower torso. They were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where at least two had to undergo surgery. There condition was unknown late Tuesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
