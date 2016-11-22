Shooting leaves teen in critical condition and man with injuries to his arm

Two people — including a 16-year-old boy — were shot Tuesday evening in Allapattah, according to police.
The teen was struck multiple times and taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, Miami police Det. Kenia Fallat said. The other victim was an adult male, who was struck in the arm. He was also taken to Ryder Trauma.
The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. at 1675 NW 31st St.
It was not clear if the two victims knew each other.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
