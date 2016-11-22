She tries to catch the man who snatched her purse. She couldn’t, but cameras could.

A woman parked her car in a lot near the Pérez Art Museum Miami and began walking toward her office when a man, who had been following her, snatched her purse, according to police.
The woman tried to chase down the robber to no avail.
But the purse snatcher could not escape the surveillance cameras that captured images of him before and after he took her bag.
On Tuesday, Miami police released the video of the incident, which happened just before 5 a.m. last Wednesday in the parking lot at 1103 Biscayne Blvd.
Detectives say the robber is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between 20-35 years old. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts, black socks and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments