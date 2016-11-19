Miami-Dade County

Casper the gator was showing worrisome symptoms. So Jungle Island got him a CT scan.

By Alex Harris

Taking a 13-foot alligator to the veterinarian is no easy task, so Friday, Jungle Island brought the veterinarian to the alligator.

Casper is Jungle Island’s 19-year-old leucistic alligator. Like his namesake ghost, he’s all white, but he’s leucistic and not albino because his eyes still have pigment. Albino animals have blood-red eyes; Casper’s are light gray.

Casper has a history of melanoma cancer and recently began exhibiting unusual behaviors, including a loss in appetite and a decrease in weight. Jungle Island staff called in Mobile Pet Imaging, a veterinary imaging service, for a CT scan at the zoo.

Zoo employees wrapped the pale gator up, hoisted him out of his outdoor enclosure and into the mobile imaging truck, where he was scanned with hundreds of X-rays that combine into a 3D image.

Veterinarians hope they can spot what’s wrong with their sick reptile on the results.

