Teen killed, four injured in early morning car crash in Southwest Dade

A teenage boy was killed and four people injured in a car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade County early Saturday morning, according to WPLG.
The driver and passengers were all between 18 and 20 years old.
The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 62nd Street and Southwest 138th Path, near the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the accident, which left pieces of the car scattered around a residential neighborhood in Kendale Lakes, WPLG reported. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reportedly had to remove the roof of the car to reach the victims.
Survivors were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed there had been a fatal car accident but did not provide additional details as of 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments