Firefighters respond to an odd sound at a cemetery. Then they found the trapped puppies.

It was Miami-Dade Rescue to the rescue after a trio of adorable pups somehow got trapped in a Northwest Miami-Dade cemetery.
Someone called for help Thursday afternoon after hearing a faint sound coming from underneath a concrete slab in the cemetery at 1125 NW 137th St.
When firefighters arrived they determined the sound was coming from underneath a cement box used to house coffins.
They quickly maneuvered a couple of the cement slabs around, and dug dirt around the cement boxes, and finally saw the face of a little puppy. They dug a small trench around the puppy and were able to free it. Once it was out, it was obvious that there was triple trouble. One by one, all three puppies were taken out into safety.
The pups seemed to be frightened but all were in good health. It is unknown what led the puppies to this tight spot, but it seems that they were all taken care of by their mother.
Firefighters turned the dogs over to a member of the Redland Rockpit Abandoned Dogs Project. The rescue group is trying to see if they can locate the mother of the pups so they can be reunited. The dogs were fed and once they are checked out, they will be put up for adoption.
