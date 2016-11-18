Firefighters respond to an odd sound at a cemetery. Then they found the trapped puppies.

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area Pause

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami

0:57 Satu the tiger's first birthday at Zoo Miami

1:58 Miami Marine Stadium: Save Your Seat

3:44 Booker T. Washington routs Miami Edison

1:43 Treatment center offers relief from lice

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

1:46 A tour of the Benny More museum in Lajas, Cuba

4:00 Whiteside 'long live teams' who try and challenge me