Election season isn’t over in these Miami-Dade municipalities

The long campaigns for president and the majority of local and state elections ended Nov. 8, but residents of five Miami-Dade municipalities will return to the polls over the next few weeks.
Three municipalities — Palmetto Bay, Miami Lakes and Doral — will have runoff elections on Nov. 22, Nov. 29 and Dec. 13, respectively. The races in Miami Lakes and Doral include runoffs for mayoral seats.
In Miami Gardens and Opa-locka, residents are voting in special elections. Opa-locka residents on Nov. 29 will choose a candidate to fill a commission seat, and Miami Gardens voters will choose a mayor on Dec. 6.
Palmetto Bay
Runoff election for vice mayor
Vice Mayor John DuBois, 54, is seeking re-election; his challenger is Erica Watts, 47, a former PTA president and family lawyer who is currently not practicing. The two were the top finishers in a field of three. DuBois earned about 41 percent of the vote, and Watts earned about 36 percent.
The election will be held Nov. 22.
Miami Lakes
Runoff election for mayor
Mayor Michael Pizzi, 53, is running to keep his seat against 33-year-old Councilman Manny Cid.
In a three-person race, Cid earned about 46 percent and Pizzi — removed from office when he was indicted on bribery charges, acquitted, then reinstated only after he sued the city — earned about 31 percent.
The election will be held Nov. 29. The town will also have early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mary Collins Community Center, 15151 NW 82nd Ave.
Doral
Runoff elections for mayor and city council seat
Luigi Boria, 58 and the current mayor, is in a runoff against Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez, 54, who was the city’s first mayor. In a field of three candidates, Bermudez received about 47 percent and Boria received about 33 percent of the vote.
Voters will also decide the winner of City Council Seat 1 between Claudia Mariaca, 42, a parent-teacher association board member and homeowners association director, and Adriana Moyano, 43, a marketing company owner.
In a field of six candidates, Mariaca earned about 29 percent of the vote while Moyano secured about 23 percent
The election will be held Dec. 13. Voters have until 5 p.m. Dec. 7 to request a mail ballot.
Opa-locka
Special election for commission seat
Voters will choose between current commissioner John Riley, 72, who served as the city’s mayor in the 1980s and was appointed in June to fill the seat left vacant after the death of Terence Pinder, and Anna Margarita Alvarado, 52, a former city hall receptionist and library assistant.
Riley was initially removed from the ballot after his check paying his qualifying fee bounced, and it looked like Alvarado would be automatically elected, but he was allowed to run after a state Supreme Court ruling in a similar case in Miami Gardens.
This special election will take place Nov. 29.
Miami Gardens
Special election for mayor
A state Supreme Court ruling has caused a re-do of the city’s Aug. 30 mayoral election. The race will include Mayor Oliver Gilbert, 43, former councilman Ulysses Harvard, 59, political newcomer Clara Johnson, 65, and James Wright, 49, a former Opa-locka police chief and security supervisor.
Wright was kicked off the ballot when his bank mistakenly returned his check for qualifying fees, and Gilbert won the three-person race with 69 percent of the vote. But the state Supreme Court ruled that Wright should have been given a chance to make good on the returned check and ordered a new vote.
This election will be held Dec. 6 if no one gets at least 50 percent plus one vote, a runoff election will be held Dec. 20.
