First they robbed him at gunpoint. A few days later they came back for more

William John Echterling was walking into his Little Haiti home earlier this month when he heard someone shout “hey!"”
He turned around to find two men — one of whom was pointing a gun at him — demanding his backpack, keys and wallet.
The pair then took off in Echterling's 2010 dark blue Porsche Panamera.
That was at about 7:30 Nov. 8. at his home in the 100 block of Northeast 46th Street.
Then charges began popping up on Echterling's credit cards in various stores in northern Miami-Dade County.
And the men weren't done, police said.
At about 9:20 Saturday, police responded to Echterling’s home after reports of a possible squatter dispute.
But what officers found was the front door open and the home in complete disarray. It turned out, police said, that the home was ransacked and burglarized. Surveillance cameras in the home captured images of the burglary. Detectives, who released the video and images of the suspects Wednesday, believe the same suspects were responsible for robbery and burglary.
The first man is described as being 18 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds. The second man is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-473-TIPS (8477).
