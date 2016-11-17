Youmedia center to provide youth with tech skills and opportunities

To introduce local youth to technology and support talent growth, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami announced the launch of the new YOUmedia Miami learning lab. The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation granted $250,000 for the center.
Part of a national network of learning labs, YOUmedia opened at the Big Brothers and Sisters Miami headquarters, at the Carnival Center for Excellence, 550 N.W. 42nd Avenue. The lab aims to nurture talent and expand opportunities for youth, ages 5-18, interested in tech careers from low-income areas across greater Miami. It will offer wide access to computers, the internet and digital media tools to promote the development of tech skills in areas such as sound recording, video production, the creation of mobile applications and photography. It will also provide parents of youth participants and Big Brothers and Big Sister mentors access to new skills and technical knowledge.
The lab’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and the first and third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Programming is scheduled to start in early December with classes offered in coding, drop the mic, film crew, creative digital skills and photography. “Through YOUmedia, we will help our youth gain digital literacy and better prepare to compete in the 21st century workplace,” said Gale Nelson, president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami.
Miami-Dade County Public Libraries are already operating two YOUmedia locations.
