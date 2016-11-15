Man goes into Family Dollar, but not to shop. He demands money at gunpoint

A man swiftly walked into a Little Haiti Family Dollar, went straight to the cashier, pointed a gun and demanded money, Miami police said.
What he didn't seem to notice: The store surveillance cameras were rolling.
On Tuesday, Miami police released video of the man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and nothing covering his face.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Family Dollar, 4190 NW Second Ave.
According to police, the man walked in and brandished a black semi-automatic pistol. He pointed the gun at Ledaile Causey, the cashier and demanded money. Causey gave him the money from her register, police said.
The man, however, “became irate” and pointed the gun at Edmund Garcia, also a store employee.
“The subject stated ‘I will shoot you if I don’t get more money,’” police said in a news release.
