Miami gets moving for Parkinson Foundation walk

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey helped lead a walk sponsored by by the National Parkinson Foundation at Museum Park in downtown Miami.
The walk took place on Sunday, a week after the death of former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, who died of complications from the disease. Booker was grand marshal for the fifth annual event, called Moving Day Miami.
Booker is involved in memory of his father, who suffered from Parkinson’s.
The event raised more than $275,000, according to the National Parkinson Foundation.
