He’s accused of stealing a truckload of diabetes tests. Now, he’s been arrested again

In June 2011, thieves stole from a tractor trailer in Kentucky tens of thousands of test strips used by diabetics to monitor their blood sugar levels.
The strips, which belonged to Abbott Laboratories, were being shipped in the truck to Colorado, but wound up being illegally sold in South Florida after the thieves stole them from the truck in Louisville.
Now, three years after the arrest of those implicated in the case, one of them has been arrested again charged with violating terms of his supervised release, and is again in jail awaiting possible prosecution, according to Miami federal court records.
José Martínez Santelíces, 49, was arrested again on Oct. 25 on charges of violating his supervised release to which he had been given a three-year sentence in addition to his two years in federal prison, according to court records.
The court docket on the case does not explain what kind of violation Martínez Santelíces allegedly committed. But the arrest warrant issued against him by a federal judge says he "violated the conditions of [his] supervised release imposed by the court."
The case began June 19, 2011, when the shipment of medical strips for diabetics from Abbott Laboratories were stolen from the truck in Louisville, where it was parked temporarily while en route to Aurora, Colorado.
Starting in September 2011, an informant notified the FBI about the purchase in South Florida of 2,000 units of Abbott Labs diabetic test strips that bore the lot numbers of the stolen cargo in Kentucky.
“Subsequently, five (5) cases [of test strips] were sent to an FBI lab for latent fingerprint analysis," according to the criminal complaint. "Collected fingerprints from test strip packaging were compared to the Nation Fingerprint Registry, which resulted in the identification of fingerprints of” the suspects.
When he was questioned by investigators, the criminal complaint says, Martínez Santelíces identified the other accomplices as his wife, his sister and his niece.
Martínez Santelíces was originally arrested on Dec. 5, 2013 in Miami in connection with the truck robbery case.
He changed his initial guilty plea to not guilty in 2014 and was eventually sentenced to 24 months in prison plus three years supervised release.
The case turned up in the court case docket Oct. 21 when authorities apparently became aware of the supervised release violation.
One of Martínez Santelices' attorneys, John William Wylie, told el Nuevo Herald Thursday: "I'm looking forward to defending him in court."
