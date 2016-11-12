Janet Reno’s services set for December at Miami Dade College

The memorial service for Janet Reno, the first woman to serve as attorney general of the United States, will be near the landmark family home her parents built on the edge of the Florida Everglades.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 at Miami Dade College — Kendall Campus, 11011 SW 104th St., Miami.
Reno, who served as attorney general under President Bill Clinton after she was state attorney for Miami-Dade County, died Nov. 7 at 78. Tall in stature and towering in reputation, Reno was known as a woman of few words who said what needed to be said and met challenges head on. “The buck stops with me,” she famously responded to Washington critics.
She was state attorney during the 1980 police trial in the shooting of Arthur McDuffie that triggered deadly race riots in Miami, and attorney general during the FBI and ATF raid on the Branch Davidian’s Waco complex in 1993.
Locally, Reno fanned controversy when she authorized agents to seize Elián González from his Miami relatives so he could be returned to his father in Cuba.
But most of all, she loved the solace that the family Kendall home gave her, once telling a Miami Herald reporter, “I love to sit here on the porch and just look around and absorb and think. It's peaceful.”
Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.
Comments