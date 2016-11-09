Parades, picnics and yoga are on tap for Miami Veterans Day celebrations

Thursday, Nov 10
Veterans 5K Buddy Run: You and two friends are asked to befriend a service member (a reservist, a member of the National Guard, an ROTC cadet, active duty or veteran) and enter the run as a team; 7-9 p.m. Thursday; Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. $22.50, $30. 954-802-7402.
Friday, Nov 11
Miami Beach Veterans Day Parade and Picnic: Will be held along Ocean Drive from Fifth to 14th streets, turning on 14th Street and proceeding to Flamingo Park baseball stadium at 1435 Michigan Ave. The parade is followed by a wreath-laying ceremony and picnic with a demonstration from the All-Veterans Parachute Team; 11:11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Free. 305-673-7575 or http://web.miamibeachfl.gov/news/scroll.aspx?id=77448.
Surfside Veterans Day Ceremony: Includes presentation of colors, scout troops, and the mayor as master of ceremonies. Light refreshments provided; 10 a.m., Veterans Park, 8791 Collins Ave., Surfside. 305-866-3635 or www.townofsurfsidefl.gov.
Nova Southeastern University Honors Veterans: Features the BSO Color Guard, guest speakers and active and retired military personnel. Nova Southeastern University — Don Taft University Center, 3301 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale-Davie. Free. 954-262-2159.
Red, White & Tunes: A Veterans Day tribute features performances by three local bands, and includes a free buffet for the first 100 veterans. All proceeds go to the Florida Veterans Foundation; 6 p.m.-midnight; Marina84 Sports Bar & Grill, 2440 W. State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale. Call Becky Jaime at 954-734-2424 or email bjaime@kantigroup.com.
Warrior For Life Veterans Day Yoga: The yoga class is led by Judy Weaver, co-founder of Connected Warriors, and includes a guided meditation by Molly Birkholm, founder of Warriors At Ease. Mats are available; 4 p.m., Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Free to all veterans and military personnel with ID and for kids under 12; $15 minimum donation for all others. 305-458-1647 or http://bit.ly/2fe7iPV.
Veterans Day Share-A-Haircut Program Hair Cuttery is hosting its Veterans Day Share-A-Haircut program on Nov. 11. For every haircut purchased at a Hair Cuttery salon, one free haircut certificate will be donated to a veteran. Last year, Hair Cuttery donated 30,000 free haircuts; Hair Cuttery 1788 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
Comments